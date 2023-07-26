Which Grocers Are Among America’s Best Employers for Women?

Forbes has released its annual ranking of America’s Best Employers for Women, and a number of food retailers count themselves among the honorees. Out of 400 companies across the business landscape, Costco Wholesale ranked at No. 7, H-E-B came in at No. 11, Trader Joe’s was No. 29, Wegmans Food Markets was No. 99, ALDI ranked No. 115 and Publix Super Markets came in at No. 133.

Brookshire Grocery Co. and Target Corp. were also named among the top 400 companies.

The Forbes ranking was created in partnership with market research firm Statista, and is based on surveys of more than 60,000 employees at companies with at least 1,000 workers. About 40,000 women rated their respective companies based on working environment, salary, employee diversity, pay equity, parental leave policies, leadership training programs for women and more.

The women were also asked whether they would recommend their company to a friend or family member, and further research was done into the presence of women in executive management or board positions at each company.

“Publix is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and we celebrate the strengths and contributions each associate brings to our company,” said Marcy Benton, Publix VP of human resources, in response to the honor. “We’re proud that our associates feel part of a culture where they can grow and thrive.”

Costco, Trader Joe’s and ALDI were also recently included in the Axios Harris Poll 100 ranking the reputations of high-profile companies. More than 16,000 survey participants in the United States lauded these and other “visible” companies for their efforts to service and satisfy customers.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco currently operates 853 warehouses, including 587 in the United States and Puerto Rico and 107 in Canada. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 15, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 27, Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans is No. 37, ALDI U.S. is No. 24 and Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100.

[Editor's Note: Progressive Grocer will celebrate its own Top Women in Grocery at its annual awards gala in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 9. More details to follow.]