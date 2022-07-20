Where the Tobacco Category Is Headed Next

After a relatively quiet stretch of time, there’s been a flurry of activity in the tobacco sector over the past few years, both from product development and regulatory standpoints.

Facing a continual decline in the number of traditional cigarette smokers, startup and established companies alike began introducing different formats and flavors of products aimed at various users and demographics. At the same time, amid fresh concerns about the health-and-wellness impact of nicotine and other substances — especially among young people — governmental authorities have stepped in to moderate, regulate and, in some instances, ban items.

One major ban came just this summer. On June 23, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) prohibited the sale of vaping and e-cigarette products from Washington, D.C.-based Juul Labs Inc., based on “insufficient and conflicting” data. In issuing marketing denial orders to the country’s largest electronic-cigarette company for its Juul device and four types of Juul pods, the FDA declared that it’s halting retail sales of the products but not restricting an individual’s possession or use.

“The FDA is tasked with ensuring that tobacco products sold in this country meet the standard set by the law, but the responsibility to demonstrate that a product meets those standards ultimately falls on the shoulders of the company,” explained Michele Mital, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, at the time of the ban. “As with all manufacturers, Juul had the opportunity to provide evidence demonstrating that the marketing of their products meets these standards. However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions. Without the data needed to determine relevant health risks, the FDA is issuing these marketing denial orders.”

In its announcement, the FDA encouraged retailers to work with their suppliers to determine whether they can carry certain items. The agency noted, “Manufacturers will be the best source of that information, and retailers should rely on manufacturers directly to inform decisions about which products to continue selling.”

Not long after, a U.S. appeals court in the District of Columbia granted Juul an emergency reprieve to freeze the ban until it decides on whether to uphold the decision. As of this writing, Juul had until July 12 to respond in kind to any FDA motion regarding the appeals court ruling.

In addition to clamping down on Juul products that have been particularly favored by youths, the FDA is pursuing other regulations related to nicotine and tobacco. Also this summer, the FDA revealed that it’s working on plans for a proposed public standard that establishes a maximum nicotine level.

“Lowering nicotine levels to minimally addictive or nonaddictive levels would decrease the likelihood that future generations of young people become addicted to cigarettes and help more currently addicted smokers to quit,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf at the time.