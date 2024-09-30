Welch’s Zero Sugar Juice Line

To promote its line of zero-sugar juices that don’t compromise on flavor, Welch’s has launched its largest-ever marketing campaign, “You Gotta Sip It, To Get It” across various consumer touchpoints. Welch’s Zero Sugar is available in two refrigerated flavors, Passion Fruit and Grape, as well as three shelf-stable flavors, Tropical Punch, Strawberry and Concord Grape, offered in multiserve and single-serve sizes. Each flavor is packed with real fruit flavor while containing 0 grams of sugar and providing an excellent source of Vitamin C (20% of daily value). A refrigerated 59-ounce carton retails for a suggested price range of $3.29-$3.99, a shelf-stable 64-ounce bottle has a suggested retail price range of $3.49-$3.99, and a 6-pack of 10-ounce bottles goes for a suggested price range of $3.99-$4.69.