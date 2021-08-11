PIM Brands has introduced Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snowballs, a seasonal twist on Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks, with limited-edition winter themed packaging. Inspired by the look and feel of real snowballs, the festive Snowballs variety features a soft real fruit strawberry center, surrounded by creamy yogurt. The snack is made with natural flavors, and is a good source of vitamin D and calcium. As always, Welch’s fruit is Snowballs’ first ingredient. A 2.25-ounce peg bag retails for a suggested $1.