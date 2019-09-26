Press enter to search
09/26/2019
Wegmans Ready for North Carolina Debut
A Wegmans store in Richmond, Va. The grocer has plans to open six locations in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C., area, including the one debuting Sept. 29

After years in the making, Wegmans’ inaugural North Carolina store is on track to open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 on 1200 Wake Towne Drive in Raleigh. Plans to bring the well-loved grocer to The Tar Heel State were revealed back in 2016.

The store’s opening is eagerly anticipated by local residents: According to Store Manager Hallie Johnston, as of Sept. 24, more than 24,000 Raleigh shoppers had so far signed up to join the Wegmans Shoppers Club via the store’s website and app. 

According to a press report, the 104,000-square-foot store – Wegmans’ 100th overall – will employ 475 associates.

Along with more than 4,000 organic choices offered throughout the store, the location will offer a range of restaurant foods prepared by Executive Chef Rob Santiago and his culinary staff of 120.

The grocer will also begin offering grocery pickup and delivery from the Raleigh store starting Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Plans are afoot for five more Wegmans stores in the Raleigh-Durham area, among them the West Cary location on Davis Drive slated to open next year. Other future sites include Cary, Chapel Hill and Wake Forest.

The company is additionally gearing up to open its first-ever New York City store, in the borough of Brooklyn, on Oct. 27.

Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans operates 99 supermarkets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company is No. 16 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

