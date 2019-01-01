Wedderspoon Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars, Concentrates

Wedderspoon has launched two new lines of drinking vinegars: Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars and Apple Cider Vinegar Concentrates with Manuka Honey. These unfiltered Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars come in three flavors and support functions: Immunity, Boost and Detox, and are packed with enzymes, amino acids, antioxidants and on-trend wellness ingredients like matcha, turmeric and blackcurrant.

The Apple Cider Vinegar Concentrates are said to be a suitable addition to refreshments and wellness tonics, available in two support functions: Immunity and Detox. The concentrates are made from cold-pressed apples, organically grown in small batches without heat or chemical processing. Raw, unpasteurized and unfiltered, the Apple Cider Vinegar is naturally fermented to preserve the "mother": a string of beneficial bacteria, enzymes, proteins and minerals. Wedderspoon adds raw Manuka Honey, a New Zealand superfood most often used to boost the immune system, and raw Beechwood Honey, a natural prebiotic, to each bottle and concentrate for an additional wellness boost.

Each 10-fluid-ounce bottle is crafted with Staimune, has at least 11 grams of dietary fiber and offers 70 percent or more of a person's recommended daily vitamin C intake. Apple Cider Drinking Vinegar is available in three different functions and flavors:

Immunity – Blackcurrant: Created with Blackcurrant for added immune support, this sweet offering contains 100 percent of one's recommended daily vitamin C intake for an essential immunity boost

Boost – Matcha Lemon Cayenne: Organic matcha, lemon juice and cayenne pepper come together in this apple cider vinegar for a wellness boost

Detox – Ginger Turmeric: On-trend turmeric extract combines with organic ginger extract in this anti-inflammatory drink that serves as a delicious way to detox

Apple Cider Vinegar Concentrates with Manuka Honey are made to mix with still or sparkling water to create versatile daily wellness tonics available in two different functions and flavors:

Immunity – Blackcurrant: Created with blackcurrant and shelf-stable probiotics, this concentrate is high in antioxidants to support the immune system

Detox – Ginger Turmeric Lemon: Ginger, turmeric and lemon are blended and packed with anti-inflammatory benefits that round out this detox concentrate

Wedderspoon Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars retail for a suggested $4.69 a bottle and Apple Cider Vinegar Concentrates retail for a suggested $11.99 a bottle.