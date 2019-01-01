Watkins Organic Dip Mixes

A gourmet flavoring products brand using natural and organic ingredients, Watkins has launched a line of Organic Gourmet Dip Mixes. The USDA Organic, Non-GMO Verified, kosher mixes unite classic blends of organic spices and herbs to create rich and savory gourmet dips and spreads. Available in convenient no-measure, one-time-use pouches, the line consists of Guacamole, Salsa & Sour Cream, Ranch, Onion, Cucumber & Dill, Garlic & Dill Dip Mix — home cooks need only add avocado for the Guacamole and sour cream for the others to make the dips. A pouch retails for a suggested $1.69.