Walmart Upgrading its Source-to-Pay Processes

Walmart Upgrading its Source-to-Pay Processes

By Jenny McTaggart - 11/05/2020
A phased rollout will expand adoption at Walmart of the Coupa BSM Platform with procurement and advanced contract lifecycle management solutions.

Walmart has selected Coupa Software to help the retailer upgrade its source-to-pay processes.

The cloud platform is expected to enhance Walmart's visibility into its global spend, create better efficiencies across its business, and drive incremental savings in the company's end-to-end procurement process.

"Today, we have multiple, complex procurement systems across our business," said DK Singh, chief procurement officer at Walmart. "Coupa's unique technology solution will help us optimize and harmonize our source-to-pay processes, providing cost savings, a simplified system and greater ease of use."

Walmart currently uses Coupa to optimize the sourcing of significant third-party spend in North America. The San Mateo, California-based company will now embark on a phased rollout to expand adoption of the Coupa BSM Platform with procurement and advanced contract lifecycle management solutions.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on the list.

