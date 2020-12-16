Walmart Supercenters Welcome Oak Street Health Community Clinics

Three Walmart Supercenters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area now offer Oak Street Health Community Clinics operated by Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. The openings within the Supercenters bring the number of Oak Street Health locations in Texas to eight.

“This year, more than ever, it’s crucial for people to have access to affordable, quality health care,” noted Oak Street Health CEO Mike Pykosz. “We are proud to work with Walmart to extend the reach of our innovative primary care model in Dallas-Fort Worth, and are dedicated to improving health outcomes of the patients in the communities that we now serve. We created Oak Street Health with a mission to rebuild health care as it should be, and our Community Clinics at Walmart Supercenters help us reach more people to deliver on that mission.”

The three Oak Street Health Community Clinics are located at 4801 South Cooper Street, in Arlington; 8840 Benbrook Boulevard, in Benbrook; and 1213 East Trinity Mills Road, in Carrollton.

“Our Walmart supercenters have been a fixture of the Dallas-Fort Worth community for decades, and we continually strive to provide products and services to help our customers live better lives,” said Marcus Osborne, SVP of Walmart Health and Wellness. “We look forward to Oak Street Health serving patients in their clinics in these locations through their innovative, value-based model of care.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth clinics at Walmart provide comprehensive and preventive primary care and urgent care services. They feature a modern design and offer extended hours for walk-ins, same-day appointments and scheduled appointments. While all members of the community can receive care at the clinics, Oak Street Health’s focus remains adults on Medicare.

Chicago-based Oak Street Health operates more than 70 centers in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi.

Walmart’s partnership with Oak Street Health, which was first revealed in September, comes as it expands its own Walmart Health concept from Arkansas, Georgia and Chicago to various markets in Florida next year, starting with Jacksonville, as well as offering such new services as health insurance. The retailer also recently hired a new EVP of health and wellness, Dr. Cheryl Pegus, who is expected to help further develop the retailer's vision of accessible and affordable health care.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on PG’s list.