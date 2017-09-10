Walmart to Simplify Returns

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is introducing a simplified return process in early November for items sold and shipped by Walmart.com, to be followed by a simplified process for store purchases early next year.

Mobile Express Returns, said to be an industry-first experience that combines Walmart’s 4,700-plus locations with the Walmart app, will bring a simplified two-step process to making returns: First, users initiate the return using the app by selecting the transaction and items to return, and then following prompts to begin the process. Second, they finish the return at the store, where they can fast-track through the line via the customer service desk’s Mobile Express Lane, scan the QR code displayed on the card reader with the app, and hand the item to an associate.

Refunds will be credited to customers’ payment accounts as quickly as the next day. Moreover, as early as December, customers returning select items will see an option in the Walmart app allowing them to instantly receive a refund without even making a trip to a store to physically return the item. This offer will initially be available only on select household items, such as shampoo and color cosmetics, but will expand over time to include more products.

“By leveraging our physical stores and the Walmart app, we’re changing the returns game in ways that only Walmart can do,” said Daniel Eckert, SVP, Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration, Walmart U.S. “Throughout the year, we’ve added features to our app to make it an even more powerful, time-saving tool for our customers shopping online and in our stores; Mobile Express Returns is our latest enhancement.”

Walmart is also working to create a similar streamlined returns process for items sold by third-party sellers on Walmart.com.

The new initiative marks the third Mobile Express service revealed this year by Walmart, coming at a time when the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer is doubling down on innovation within its app to deliver a more integrated shopping experience. Mobile Express Money Services is now available chainwide, and Mobile Express Pharmacy will be available nationwide later this year. In 2018, the mega-retailer plans to roll out even more app features to make shopping faster and more convenient.