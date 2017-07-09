Walmart Rolls Out Express Money Services Across U.S.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is rolling out its Express Money Services in 23 more states, with a similar experience for pharmacy customers to launch later this year. Stores in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming will now have access.

Express Money Services is a new feature in the Walmart app that is combined with in-store Express Lanes to help expedite customers’ money services transactions. Customers using Express Money Services will enjoy a “dramatically faster, easier and more convenient experience” using Walmart’s mobile app, as they previously had to fill out lengthy money transfer paperwork in stores. Now the work can be done on the app at home or on the go.

Once at the store, customers can now fast-track through a dedicated Express Lane to quickly complete their transaction, simply by scanning a QR code with the app at the debit card reader, and then paying the cashier. Receipts and transaction details are saved electronically, and the app upgrade also allows customers to easily send pickup information to receive via email or text.

“The new experience is faster for both associates and customers,” said Kirsty Ward, VP, Walmart Services. “And with our offer to send funds fee-free via Walmart2Walmart using Express Money Services, there’s no better time to try our unique service.”

To celebrate the launch, the Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer is waiving fees on Walmart2Walmart domestic money transfers initiated using the Walmart App in all stores through Sept. 30, saving customers $4 to $16 per transaction and time spent in line.

Walmart introduced its groundbreaking money transfer service, Walmart2Walmart, three years ago with the goal of bringing customers dramatically lower costs and a simpler money transfer experience. The company also mentioned its planned rollout of the service earlier this year. Today, millions of Walmart customers have saved more than a half-billion dollars in fees using this service.

Walmart operates 11,695 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries, as well as ecommerce websites in 11 countries. It launched its Express Money Services in late August at stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.