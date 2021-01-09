Walmart Seeks 20K Supply Chain Associates

On the heels of the release of a strong fiscal 2022 Q2 earnings report, in which it revealed plans to introduce cutting-edge automation systems at its facilities, as well as high-tech distribution centers, Walmart said it was planning to support that continued growth by hiring 20,000 new associates at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.

To that end, the company will hold special hiring events on Sept. 8-9 to identify candidates for the permanent full- and part-time roles, including order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. The average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour.

According to a blog post by Joe Metzger, EVP of supply chain operations, Walmart U.S., and Karisa Sprague, SVP, people, supply chain, Walmart U.S., “[T]he majority of our managers started their careers in roles such as an order filler, and now have responsibility for leading a team of associates to ensure goods are received and shipped to stores and customers with the highest quality and service levels.”

In the post, Metzger and Sprague emphasized Walmart’s commitment to financial stability, health benefits, family support and career development opportunities. These efforts include opening six new Walmart Academies to train associates, paying 100% of the cost of tuition and books through the Live Better U further-education program, offering comprehensive health care coverage for approximately one-third less than the average premium employees pay at other companies, and giving new field-based associates who get the COVID-19 vaccine before Oct. 4 a $150 cash bonus.

