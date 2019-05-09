Walmart Pilots Lactation Pods for Busy Moms

Walmart is making shopping easier for moms who need to breastfeed.

The mega-retailer is installing Mamava lactation pods in some stores. Mamava pods are free-standing lactation suites connected to a smartphone app that allows moms to find the pods, opt into vacancy alerts and unlock the pods. Moms can also use the app to adjust the pod’s airflow and lighting, play a selection of relaxing sounds, and even leave a few words of support for the next mom who visits the pod. The pods are designed to provide a free, clean and private space for moms to breastfeed.

“This is an exciting new option that I hope will give other working moms the best possible experience as they transition back into the workplace,” said Tennille Webb, a real estate executive with Walmart, who suggested the pilot. "All nursing mothers have a different comfort level with when and where they breastfeed, and Mamava is another option for support.”

The retailer is encouraging users to send feedback via the Mamava app that it will then use to decide whether to roll out the pods to other stores.

Walmart is testing Mamava pods for customer and associate use at three stores in Williston, Vt.; Gilbert, Ariz.; and Bentonville, Ark. The pods are also installed in six Walmart distribution centers across the United States.

The company is the first retailer in the United States to install Mamava pods in stores, according to both Walmart and Burlington, Vt.-based Mamava.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.