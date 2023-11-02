Walmart Health Brings Floridians Better Access to Care

Through partnerships with both Ambetter from Sunshine Health and Orlando Health, Walmart Health will be able to offer increased access to affordable health care to residents across the state of Florida.

Insurance provider Ambetter from Sunshine Health now includes Walmart Health Centers as a preferred provider in Florida’s Clay, Duval, Hillsborough, Orange, Osceola, Pasco and Seminole counties through the Ambetter Value Plan. The collaboration will initially focus on patient engagement through care coordination and referral management.

“We continue to look for ways to make health care even more accessible to the communities we serve,” said Richard Fuchs, SVP, sales, strategy and innovation at Walmart. “Both Walmart Health and Ambetter Health share a focus on serving local communities, and this collaboration will enable more Floridians to access care.”

Continued Fuchs: “We’re excited to offer Ambetter from Sunshine Health members quality care in one location, conveniently located adjacent to Walmart Supercenters where many members already shop for groceries and everyday essentials.”

Meanwhile, Orlando Health is working with Walmart Health to serve the community through care coordination activities throughout a patient’s health care journey. The two companies have agreed to help streamline the patient experience through effective transitions of care and ensure robust communication between Walmart Health Center and Orlando Health providers.

“Value-based outcomes are a community effort, and it is a natural evolution to work closely with other providers in the community that have shared goals. With Orlando Health as a partner, we look forward to offering a more streamlined service for our Orlando-area Walmart Health patients in support of community wellness,” said Eric Prochnow, a senior director of clinical network partnerships at Walmart.

Walmart Health was first launched in 2019 and currently has locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. More than 20 locations were brought online in the Sunshine State last year.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.