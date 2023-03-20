Walmart Getting Rid of Single-Use Bags in Washington, Oregon

Starting next month, Walmart Inc. will no longer offer single-use plastic or paper bags during checkout at its supercenters throughout Oregon and Washington.

The move will begin April 18, and the retailer will continue to offer reusable bags at checkout. Walmart will also engage shoppers through in-store signage, messaging on its app and social media to remind them of the changes.

Walmart has already discontinued single-use bags at six states throughout the country:

Maine, Vermont, New York , Connecticut and Colorado: Single-use bags are not available in Walmart stores or for pickup. Delivery is fulfilled in paper bags.

New Jersey: Single-use bags are not available in Walmart stores or for pickup. For delivery, customers can opt out of reusable bags when finalizing purchase.

All states: Bags will be used as needed for raw meats/proteins, produce and chemicals to ensure food safety and prevent cross contamination.

“Fewer single-use plastic bags in circulation can help reduce the amount of litter that damages ecosystems or poses a threat to wildlife and humans,” Walmart shared on its website. “To identify bagging options that are convenient and advance reusability, we joined the Beyond the Bag Consortium in 2020 along with several other retailers, piloting multiple solutions and gathering critical insights. As we continue our journey, we’re committed to identifying solutions that prioritize customers’ convenience and expectations, no matter how you shop with us.”

Walmart has made other sustainability-minded moves recently, including betting big on a zero-plastic waste-cleaning startup called Cleancult. The company expanded into more than 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide, bringing its first-to-market paper-based refill cartons to even more customers through its partnership with the retail giant.

Meanwhile, despite recently revealed store and technology hub closings, the retailer posted strong revenue growth globally for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, with solid performances in its stores and e-commerce operations. The company reported total revenue of $164.0 billion, an increase of 7.3%, or 7.9% in constant currency.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.