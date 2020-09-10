Walmart Canada Making Huge Hiring Push

Earlier this year, Walmart Canada announced a major CAN $3.5 billion (US $2.58 billion) investment into the business over the next five years to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient. Now, the retailer plans to immediately hire 10,000 new associates to help support this growth.

“Walmart is all about people. It’s our people who make Walmart special and who represent us with our customers in communities across the country,” said Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO, Walmart Canada. “Walmart is a place where you can make the most of your talent and skills and I’m eager to welcome these 10,000 new associates to the team.”

Open positions include:

E-commerce Store Associate – who pick items for online orders and prepare these orders for pickup and delivery to customers

– who pick items for online orders and prepare these orders for pickup and delivery to customers Fresh Food Associate – work in bakery, meat, produce, and dairy/frozen, take pride in sending customers home with delicious food

– work in bakery, meat, produce, and dairy/frozen, take pride in sending customers home with delicious food Merchandising Associate – stock and merchandise products in the most attractive, easy-to-find manner so customers can find what they need right when they need it

– stock and merchandise products in the most attractive, easy-to-find manner so customers can find what they need right when they need it Customer Experience Associate – cashiers, greeters and customer service desk associates ensure customers have a great shopping experience

– cashiers, greeters and customer service desk associates ensure customers have a great shopping experience Warehouse Associate – pick and receive orders and prepare products for shipment to stores and customers nationwide

– pick and receive orders and prepare products for shipment to stores and customers nationwide Drivers – deliver products safely and on time, every time to meet and exceed customers’ expectations

Interested applicants can now text 780780 to visit the application or apply directly at walmart.ca/careers.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Walmart Canada is No. 22 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food retailers in North America.