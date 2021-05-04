Walgreens Celebrates Red Nose Day Digitally

Walgreens has kicked off this year’s Digital Red Nose campaign, providing a way to bring people together virtually to spread awareness and raise funds to help end child poverty.

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the nonprofit organization Comic Relief U.S. Money raised supports programs that ensure that the children who need it most are safe, healthy, educated and empowered.

The need for the campaign has never been greater: Children in the United States are facing higher levels of hunger, homelessness and a growing learning gap due to the widespread ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to researchers at Columbia University’s Center on Poverty & Social Policy, child poverty rose as high as 21.4% in the United States in 2020.

“The dire effects of the pandemic have disproportionately impacted children who are living in poverty. As so many families face a long road to recovery, the donations of millions of generous supporters and customers will be more important than ever, funding truly critical programs," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief U.S. “We are thrilled to have the Digital Red Nose back this year, giving supporters an engaging way to turn hope into action, and for Walgreens’s continued partnership in bringing this to life.”

Through the purchase of Red Nose Day merchandise and cash donations, Walgreens, in partnership with supporting vendors and customers, raises funds for nutritious meals, essential medicine, shelter, and other vital aid and education-based services to millions of children in the United States and around the world.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Walgreens has participated in Red Nose Day, and the second in digital form due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now through May 31, customers can get their Digital Red Nose by donating online at Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay. A donation will unlock a special Digital Red Nose filter that can be shared on Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat. Walgreens encourages everyone who donates to show their Red Nose Day spirit by sharing a selfie wearing their Digital Red Nose, tagging @walgreens, #NosesOn, then challenging friends and family to do the same. In-store shoppers can donate by adding to their transaction total at checkout or purchasing a Red Nose Day wristband with new glow-in-the-dark features for 2021. One hundred percent of the donations will go to Red Nose Day.

New this year to the campaign, myWalgreens members can also donate their Walgreens Cash rewards. Walgreens recently unveiled its new digital donation feature that allows myWalgreens members to donate Walgreens Cash rewards directly to local nonprofits in their community via Walgreens.com or the myWalgreens app.

“At Walgreens, we are committed to making a life-changing difference for children in need, which is why we continue to support Red Nose Day year after year,” said Patrick McLean, chief marketing officer of Walgreens. “The Digital Red Nose represents the innovative and safe way people have chosen to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reminds us of the optimism and importance of improving the lives of the next generation.”

Grantee partners for this year's Red Nose Day campaign include the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which supports clubs on native lands to ensure that children and youth have educational resources and a safe place to be after school; Children's Health Fund, which brings essential medical services to children in underserved and rural communities; Covenant House, which provides shelter and holistic support services to youth facing homelessness in the United States and Latin America; and Start Early, which provides critical early childhood education programs for children ages 0-5, as well as City Year, Feeding America, International Rescue Committee, Brotherhood SisterSol, Amref and others.

To celebrate this year’s Red Nose Day, NBC will be airing a special Red Nose Day episode of “The Wall” on May 27 (the official Red Nose Day), hosted by longtime supporter Chris Hardwick, as well as activating a variety of other programming features across the network and other NBCU Comcast properties in support of the campaign.

Red Nose Day started in the United Kingdom in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. Since its U.S. launch in 2015, Red Nose Day USA has raised more than $240 million to help end child poverty. Walgreens has served as the exclusive retailer of the Red Nose since the start of the program in the United States.



Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA). For the quarter ended Feb. 28, WBA posted sales of $32.8 billion, a year-over-year increase of 4.6%, which the company attributed to strong international growth, its joint venture in Germany, and its U.S. business. Net earnings, including discontinued operations, were up 8.4% year over year, totaling $1 billion. Total earnings per share were $1.19, an increase of 10.9% over the prior-year period.

The drug store chain operates more than 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving about 8 million customers daily. Walgreens is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.