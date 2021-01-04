Walgreens Launches Digital Giving Feature

Walgreens is launching a way for shoppers to donate cash rewards directly to local nonprofits in their community.

Walgreens has unveiled a new digital donation feature that allows myWalgreens members to donate Walgreens Cash rewards directly to local nonprofits in their community via Walgreens.com or the myWalgreens app.

Walgreens collaborated with in/PACT, a charitable giving platform that empowers customers to direct rewards to charities of their choice, and the GoodCoin Foundation, to create and launch the cloud-based charitable giving solution within its loyalty program, allowing the company and its more than 100 million loyalty members to give back directly to the communities where they live.

Throughout the year, hundreds of local nonprofit partners from across the country will appear on myWalgreens, the largest health and well-being centered loyalty platform, as charities of choice. The nonprofit organizations are selected as they align to Walgreens broader community strategy focused on youth, community and social impact, and health equity.

“At Walgreens, we aim to make a positive impact on the communities in which we serve every day. That’s why we are thrilled to offer this simple but innovative opportunity to support the unique and local needs of every community in America through the work of hundreds of local nonprofit partners,” said Alyssa Raine, group VP of customer marketing platforms, Walgreens. “Launching this new donation capability with in/PACT allows Walgreens and our customers to give back to organizations with similar values and improve the overall well-being of local communities.”

Rotating every 90 days, customers will see three local nonprofit charities, as well as a national nonprofit partner, when they visit Walgreens online or through the myWalgreens mobile app. Nonprofits will appear based upon a customer’s identified local store location. Walgreens Cash rewards may be donated in any dollar amount to a single organization or customers can choose to spread it amongst the nonprofit options. Partners will change regularly to allow customers to support a variety of organizations in their local community.

To make a donation, myWalgreens members can visit mywalgreens.com and log in to their account. Customers that are not currently myWalgreens members but wish to join may visit the same link for more information.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The drug store chain operates more than 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving about 8 million customers daily. Walgreens is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.