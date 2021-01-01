A first-of-its-kind product, convenient Waggin Water enables pets to partake of 100% filtered water anytime, anywhere. “Humans have clean/safe bottled water, and our pets have [had] nothing, up until now,” explained Waggin Water founder Drew Whited, a frequent traveler who takes his dog, Mickey, with him everywhere. “Whether it’s for convenience, emergencies and everything in between — our pets need water every day. Waggin Water’s mission is to provide pets with access to clean water for all occasions.” The eco-friendly product offers 12-ounce bowls made from BPA-free recycled curbside and ocean plastic that are Certified Plastic Neutral through rePurpose Global, with every single Waggin Water purchased cleaning the environment of double the amount of plastic. The product retails for a suggested price range $1.49-$1.99 for a single bowl, while a 6-pack goes for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.99.