Volpi Foods Salami Stix

Fourth-generation family-ownedVolpi Foods, known for its slow-aged meats, has now added to its portfolio Salami Stix, an easy-to-eat snack that comes in Spicy and Original flavors. Made with minimal all-natural ingredients, Salami Stix contains 14 grams of protein per serving and no carbs, making it appropriate snacks for commuters, athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, students or anyone else on the go. A 2.5-ounce package of either variety retails for a suggested $4.49. Volpi Foods exclusively sources from local Midwest farmers to ensure that every animal adheres to its signature Raised Responsibly standards. Additionally, all of the company’s products refrain from using steroids, growth promotants or gestation crates. Its offerings are all-natural, non-GMO and gluten-free; made from fresh, never frozen meat; and don’t contain nitrates or nitrites.