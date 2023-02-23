Vertical-Farming Company Elevates Flavor of Strawberries

Vertical-farming company Oishii has launched The Koyo Berry. Joining the Omakase Berry as Oishii’s second strawberry, The Koyo Berry brings a new flavor profile to the table.

Meaning “elated” in Japanese, The Koyo Berry is a Japanese cultivar, traditionally grown just outside Tokyo during the winter months. According to the company, the strawberry is marked by its refreshing sweetness, balanced acidity, fragrant aroma and slightly firm texture. Each tray of Koyo Berries is non-GMO, pesticide-free and always in season. The nutrient-rich berries are grown hyper-locally in Oishii’s state-of-the-art indoor vertical farms.

[Read more: "Grocers Focus More on Responsible Sourcing, Vertical Farms"]

“When we founded Oishii, we made a promise to set a new standard for how we enjoy produce. The Omakase Berry was an important first step in that journey, and today, we are so proud to introduce The Koyo Berry – which builds on our brand’s legacy for delivering clean, fresh strawberries that are unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before,” said Hiroki Koga, CEO and co-founder of Jersey City, N.J.-based Oishii.

The company currently operates three indoor vertical farms – two outside of the New York City borough of Manhattan and one in Los Angeles. The brand recently opened its flagship Mugen Farm, a 74,000-square-foot facility. Each harvest in the new farm relies on advanced robotics combined with traditional Japanese farming methods, using 60% less energy and 40% less water than first-generation farms.