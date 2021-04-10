Veroni Snack Line

Veroni wants to make school snacking easier, fun and healthy. To that end, the Italian brand, whose cured meats are produced in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna and then imported to the United States, where they’re locally sliced and packaged, has created a protein-rich product line inspired by the traditional Italian “merenda” (snack), available in four pairing variations that combine Italian salami (mild and spicy), Provolone cheese, breadsticks, and dry fruits such as dried cranberries and dried apricots. The portable snacking trays can be easily packed in lunch boxes for kids, served as an after-school snack or eaten on the go during after-school activities. The suggested retail price per 2-ounce tray is $4.99.