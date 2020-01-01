Veggiecraft Farms Microwaveable Pasta Cups

Veggiecraft Farms’ shelf-stable, gluten-free Microwaveable Pasta Cups Made with Cauliflower and Sweet Potato are not only are packed with all-natural fiber, protein and vitamins, but the veggie-based on-the-go items are also a snap to prepare: Just remove the lid, add water, heat, and stir in the flavor packet for a healthy meal or snack that's ready in minutes. The line comes in four varieties -- Cauliflower Mac & Cheese (pictured), Cauliflower Marinara, Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese, and Sweet Potato Marinara -- all featuring pasta made with just three simple ingredients: lentils, peas and cauliflower (or sweet potato, depending on the item) and each containing 11-12 grams of protein. The product has also expanded its in-store availability to more than 2,000 Walmart locations nationwide and Walmart.com, where its suggested retail price per 2.05-ounce cup is $1.98. Outside of Walmart, the cups retail for a suggested price range of $2.49-$2.99. Veggiecraft Farms was developed and is manufactured by consumer packaged goods platform Brandable.