VA Independent Grocer Closes After 69 Years

Wade's Super Market, in Christiansburg, Va., closed its doors for good on Sunday, Jan. 5, after nearly 70 years in business. Owner Greg Wade, representing the third generation of the family business, confirmed rumors of the store's closure on the company's Facebook page.

"Competitors have come and gone, but today we are the one leaving. I am proudly wearing my Wade's shirt today, and I will always be proud of this organization," he wrote on Jan. 4. "69 years and three generations for a family business to be successful is saying something. I am proud to say I was a part of it."

The grocer had made the decision to downsize earlier this year, according to local news station WSLS. Wade told the station that "the inventory and expenses of being a full-scale, full-size grocery store no longer works for us," and that the business was instead focusing on fresh and prepared foods.

Wade's Super Market previously operated stores in Radford and Dublin, Va., as well, but the Christiansburg store was its last. On social media, Wade thanked all of the customers who have supported the business for nearly seven decades.

"Thankfully, I have many great memories from the time I could remember until today of our grocery business. I will treasure those forever," he wrote. "To those of you that were part of them, thank you. I would like to ask for privacy and peace at this time."