Give your customers the choices they deserve. Uptown Cocktails fill a gap in the market for customers who want easy, no-mix choices of real libations concocted with natural ingredients. Capture these busy consumers on a quest for a little “me time,” who want to kick back and relax with a refreshing and effortless cocktail. Crafted with natural ingredients at 13.9% ABV, Uptown Cocktails are kosher certified, gluten free, and contain no high fructose corn syrup. Explore their variety of deliciously bold flavors and sizes and get your share of the booming premium RTD market by going Uptown.