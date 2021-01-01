From the vegan trailblazer behind the first-to-market line of heat-and-eat jackfruit, Upton’s Naturals Banana Blossom provides another whole-food meat alternative. Relatively unknown in the United States, banana blossoms, the edible flowers that grow at the end of a banana bunch, are a culinary staple in Southeast Asia and set to become a seafood substitute here. Featuring simple, recognizable ingredients, with no artificial or “natural” flavors, Upton’s product captures the taste and texture of soft, flaky fish. It can be battered and fried for a meat-free version of fish and chips, or can be added to tacos, paella, soups and stir-fries. The certified-organic item is also kosher, low in fat and calories and totally free of cholesterol, sugar, gluten, soy, oil and GMOs. A 7-ounce package retails for a suggested retail price of $3.99.