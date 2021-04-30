Updated Google Pay App Shows Deals at Safeway and Target

Google Pay has come out with an update that allows consumers to browse promotions and deals at more than 500 Safeway and Target locations.

In an effort to make the service more accessible and relevant for shoppers’ everyday lives, Google Pay has added a "View Weekly Deals” section from those retailers. In addition, when location is enabled, users will receive push notifications about savings at Safeway and Target stores near them.

“Small expenses add up, but finding ways to save on everyday items like groceries is one way to keep your budget in check. However, it can be a cumbersome task. Taking the time to look through coupons, finding the right offer, remembering to bring them with you or tracking down that promo code you saw online can be tedious,” said Josh Woodward, director, product management, of the impetus behind the app update, in a blog post this week.

In addition to showing deals, the latest version of Google Pay helps consumers adhere to budgets through a spending tracking feature. Via an Insights tab, users can check their spending by category every month and search by categories like “food” or by a specific retailer’s name.

Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 398 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. The company is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 7 on The PG 100.