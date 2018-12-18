United Natural Foods Inc. To List Stock on the New York Stock Exchange

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is transferring trading of its common stock from NASDAQ Global Select Market to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). UNFI will continue to trade its common stock on NASDAQ until the close of the market on Jan. 1, 2019. The common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “UNFI” beginning Jan. 2, 2019.

“We are pleased to partner with the New York Stock Exchange as the new home for our stock listing and look forward to joining the collection of preeminent companies listed on the exchange as we continue to focus on generating long-term value for our stockholders,” said Steve Spinner, UNFI’s chairman CEO.

UNFI completed the acquisition of Supervalu on Oct. 22, 2018.

UNFI is a North American food wholesaler delivering a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent grocery stores, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and foodservice customers.