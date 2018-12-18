Press enter to search
Close search

United Natural Foods Inc. To List Stock on the New York Stock Exchange

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

United Natural Foods Inc. To List Stock on the New York Stock Exchange

12/18/2018
United Natural Foods Inc. To List Stock on the New York Stock Exchange

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is transferring trading of its common stock from NASDAQ Global Select Market to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). UNFI will continue to trade its common stock on NASDAQ until the close of the market on Jan. 1, 2019.  The common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “UNFI” beginning Jan. 2, 2019.

“We are pleased to partner with the New York Stock Exchange as the new home for our stock listing and look forward to joining the collection of preeminent companies listed on the exchange as we continue to focus on generating long-term value for our stockholders,” said Steve Spinner, UNFI’s chairman CEO.

UNFI completed the acquisition of Supervalu on Oct. 22, 2018.

UNFI is a North American food wholesaler delivering a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent grocery stores, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and foodservice customers. 

Also Worth Reading

UNFI Finalizes Supervalu Acquisition

Supervalu to close remaining Shop ‘n Save stores

UNFI’s Acquisition of Supervalu: What Does it Mean?

Experts weigh in on ‘transformational implications’ of deal

Supervalu to be Acquired by United Natural Foods

Deal expected to generate $175M+ in synergies; retail assets to be divested

Supervalu Stockholders OK Merger With UNFI

Deal originally revealed in July

RELATED TOPICS