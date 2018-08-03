United Fresh Reveals Retail Produce Manager Award Winners
United Fresh Produce Association has named the honorees of its 2018 Retail Produce Manager Awards Program, the 14th year it has bestowed the recognition.
Hailing from supermarket banners, commissaries and independent retail stores in 17 states and Canada, the group of 25 produce managers, along with their corporate produce directors, will be guests at the Retail-Foodservice Celebration Breakfast held during the United Fresh 2018 convention, scheduled for June 25-27 in Chicago. As well as their awards, five grand-prize recipients will each receive a $1,000 cash prize.
The awards pay tribute to produce managers’ efforts to boost sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Since the program’s inception in 2005, almost 300 retail produce managers, representing more than 100 retail banners, have been recognized for their contributions to the industry.
“Produce managers are the face of our industry to the consumer,” noted Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based United Fresh. “Their creative merchandising and positive approach to customer service directly correlates to the growth of sales and ultimately consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. We are grateful to Dole for once again sponsoring this program and for their partnership in recognizing these 25 deserving honorees.”
“Today and every day, the contribution these exceptional produce managers make for us all in sharing with their customers their knowledge and expertise on the selection, preparation and benefits of fresh produce is something worth our thanks and recognition,” said Tim Stejskal, general manager and SVP of sales for Monterey, Calif.-based Dole Fresh Vegetables. “Dole is privileged to be the company that gets to express this gratitude on behalf of our industry through our support of the United Fresh Produce Manager Award.”
The winners were chosen from hundreds of nominations submitted by retailers and produce suppliers across the United States. Nominations were evaluated on several criteria, among them efforts to increase produce consumption through excellence in merchandising, special displays and promotions, community service, and commitment to customer satisfaction.
This year’s winners
- Mandy Aniciete, Brookshire Grocery Co., Mt. Pleasant, Tex.
- Clint Baskett, Raley’s, Sparks, Nev.
- Laura Boeke, Carter’s Supermarket, Walker, La.
- Jack Bogan, Stop & Shop, Dedham, Mass.
- Gustavo Cadena, Grocery Outlet, Richmond, Calif.
- Paul Calkins, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Latham, N.Y.
- Shelly Carlock, FoodMaxx/The Save Mart Cos., Redding, Calif.
- Coty Edward Jones, Meijer, South Bend, Ind.
- Heather Gengler, Hy-Vee Inc., Springfield, Mo.
- Tyler Gibson, Food City/K-VA- T Food Stores, Crossville, Tenn.
- William Graham, Nellis AFB Commissary, Las Vegas
- Devon Hoffer, Marketplace Foods, Minot, N.D.
- Mike Martin, Tops Markets LLC, Manlius, N.Y.
- Travis Michael, Safeway/Albertsons Cos., Portland, Ore.
- Wade Michels, Big Y Foods Inc., Guilford, Conn.
- Patrick Norman, Harris Teeter Supermarkets, Charlotte, N.C.
- Tony Rivolta, Zehrs Markets, LaSalle, Ontario
- Ron Rolston, Friday Harbor Market Place, Friday Harbor, Wash.
- Patrick Ryan, Roche Bros. Supermarkets, Wellesley, Mass.
- Justen Sturch, Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis
- Nate Swan, Coborn’s, Inc., Sartell, Minn.
- Bill Taylor, Martin’s Super Markets, South Bend, Ind.
- Daniel Tellier, Metro Ontario Inc., Orangeville, Ontario
- Steven Thorp, Southeastern Grocers LLC, Lakeland, Fla.
- Steve Waggoner, The Kroger Co./Dillons Food Stores, Wichita, Kan.
