Registration Now Open for 1st SmartFood Expo

Registration has opened for the inaugural SmartFood Expo. Powered by United Fresh Produce Association, EnsembleIQ and Progressive Grocer, the expo is the only B2B event solely focused on fresh, healthy and better-for-you food and beverage products across all categories. Food retailers, industry leaders and innovators will meet in Chicago June 25-27 for three days of education, networking and product discovery.

“This June, retail buyers will find a total store solution at Chicago’s McCormick Place with the addition of SmartFood Expo,” said Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based United Fresh. “Today’s shoppers are more zeroed in on healthy foods than ever before, and that trend is only growing. The SmartFood Expo & Conference is a one-stop shop for retail buyers and foodservice professionals looking to learn about this dynamic market and discover new and innovative healthy foods to help their customers meet their lifestyle goals.”

At the event, two new partners will offer show floor pavilions focused on up-and-coming food product categories. The rapidly growing Plant Based Foods Association and its member companies will feature a wide array of new plant-based foods, while the Chicagoland Food Incubation Hub, hosted by the Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network, will enable locally based startups to gain exposure to a national audience.

“We know our members will gain great value by collaborating with a neighboring industry also committed to offering consumers healthy, sustainable foods,” said Michelle Simon, executive director of the San Francisco-based Plant Based Foods Association.

Describing the upcoming expo as “a great place to highlight the amazing innovations and startups that are redefining the food marketplace nationally and globally,” Alan Reed, executive director of the Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network, added that its “partnership with United Fresh is a great step forward and an incredible opportunity to collaboratively lead the industry toward healthier foods.”

In advance of the trade show, attendees and exhibitors will gather for the SmartFood Conference on Monday, June 25. From consumer trends and market data to innovative merchandising strategies across the total store environment, the conference’s education sessions will help retail buyers and executives grow their “healthy foods” businesses.

“The SmartFood Expo & Conference is the solution our readers have been looking for when it comes to expanding their market knowledge and access to healthy food offerings to meet the growing consumer demand,” said Katie Brennan, SVP of Chicago-based EnsembleIQ, the parent company of Progressive Grocer. “SmartFood Expo offers direct access to numerous better-for-you products all in one place. From snacks to packaged goods and perishables, if it’s health-conscious and better for your customers, you will find it at SmartFood Expo.”

The SmartFood Expo & Conference will be co-located with four other food and floral shows in McCormick Place, bringing together more than 10,000 attendees in the fresh food marketplace. Expo registration includes access to all five shows: SmartFood Expo, United FreshMKT Expo, United FreshTEC Expo, Global Cold Chain Expo and International Floriculture Expo.