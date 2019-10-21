Press enter to search
United Fresh Accepting Nominations for 2020 Retail Produce Manager Awards

10/21/2019
The United Fresh Produce Association is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Retail Produce Manager Awards. The annual program honors 25 retail produce managers for innovative merchandising, produce-related community outreach, higher store sales and recognition among their peers.                                      

Now in their 16th year, the awards are sponsored by Dole Food Co. Inc.

“This is Dole’s sixth year as title sponsor of the United Fresh Retail Produce Manager Awards, and we could not be more proud to be a part of this important recognition program,” noted Johan Linden, CEO of Westlake Village, Calif.-based Dole. “These men and women do so much to promote the increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, and this program gives us a platform to express our sincere thanks on behalf of our company and our industry.”

The 25 award winners, accompanied by their corporate produce directors, will receive free airfare, hotel accommodations and registration to United Fresh 2020 Convention & Expo, slated for June 16-19 in San Diego.

“The ability to creatively merchandise product, interact with customers, and oversee the growth of not only the department’s offerings, but also the people within the department, is paramount,” said Jeff Cady, director of produce and floral at Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC and chairman of the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board. “Fresh produce is a vital part of our day-to-day business and being able to manage it successfully is invaluable and truly appreciated throughout the industry.”

Since the program began, more than 325 produce managers from 100-plus retail banners have received awards. Nomination forms for the 2020 program can be found online and must be received by Jan. 15, 2020.

Washington, D.C.-based United Fresh unites companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, among them growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.

Tops operates 159 supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates, with five additional stores operated by franchisees. 

