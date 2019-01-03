Raley’s Greg Corrigan to Be United Fresh Board Chairman

The new chairman of the United Fresh Produce Association board of directors will be Greg Corrigan, senior director of produce and floral at West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s, No. 26 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Corrigan was one of the slate of new officers and directors nominated to serve on the board and revealed by United Fresh Immediate Past Chair Susan Reimer-Sifford, of Fresh Connect LLC. The nominees will take up their new roles at the board’s March 25 meeting in Nashville.

Corrigan began his grocery industry career in 1984 working for Raley’s banner Bel Air Markets while attending college. He was a store-level produce manager for nine years, until he was promoted in 1998 to district produce and floral supervisor, overseeing store-level operations for produce and floral in Raley’s south division. In 2000, Corrigan became director of produce and floral, overseeing all procurement and merchandising for the company’s four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill and Food Source. He has served on various boards and committees for the produce and floral industry, among them the United Fresh board from 2012 to 2016, the Produce Marketing Association retail board, the Fresh Produce and Floral Council board, and the United Fresh retail-foodservice board. In his current role, Corrigan continues to oversee all of the procurement and merchandising for the 128-store chain operating in Northern California and northern Nevada.

Michael Muzyk, president of Bronx, N.Y.-based Baldor Specialty Foods Inc., was nominated as chairman-elect. He will assume the United Fresh chairmanship in 2020. Danny Dumas, VP N.A. sales and product management at Coral Gables, Fla.-based Del Monte Fresh Produce, N.A. Inc., will continue as secretary-treasurer. Current Chair Cindy Jewell, VP, marketing at Watsonville, Calif.-based California Giant Berry Farms, will move to the position of immediate past chair and remain on the board and the executive committee.

The following were nominated as new members of board for a two-year term beginning in March: Jim Bair, president and CEO, U.S. Apple Association; Jeff Church, VP of sales, Church Brothers Farms; Dave Donat, president, ProducePro Inc.; Cheryl Enlow, VP of quality assurance and food safety, Renaissance Food Group; C.J. Given, SVP sales and marketing, Taylor Farms Retail Inc.; Roger Harkrider, director of produce, Meijer Inc.; Jason Hollinger, president and CEO, Four Seasons Family of Cos.; Zak Laffite, chief sales officer, Wonderful Citrus; Paul Lightfoot, founder and CEO, BrightFarms; Sparky Locke, VP, western operations, Curation Foods; Hector Lujan, CEO, Reiter Affiliated Cos.; Mike McGee, VP, finance, L&M Cos.; Dave Murray, VP of berry operations and business development, Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce/Good Farms; Jim Schallman, co-founder and CEO, Danaco Solutions LLC; Kim St George, director of sales and marketing, Mann Packing Co.; Rob Strube III, president, Strube Celery & Vegetable Co.; and Allie Wainer, EVP and chief customer officer, Sid Wainer & Son.

Among those returning, Jeff Cady, director of produce and floral at Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC, will continue as chair of the retail-foodservice board, and Rich Gonzales, of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. will stay on as an at-large board member.

“Our organization thrives on the strength and diversity of the leadership on the United Fresh board of directors,” said Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based trade association. “This slate of new board members, along with those returning to the board, will provide a strong representation and leadership of our industry.”

Board members concluding their service at the March 2019 meeting include Jerry Callahan, of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, of Los Alamitos, Calif.-based Frieda’s Inc., who served as chair of the wholesaler-distributor board.