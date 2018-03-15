United Fresh Taps John Hollay as Senior Dir., Gov’t Relations

United Fresh Produce Association has hired John Hollay as its senior director of government relations, effective March 19. Hollay joins the association staff and the government relations team at Washington, D.C.-based United Fresh after working for the National Milk Producers Federation and in government.

“We are very excited that John will be joining our team at United Fresh, as I have worked with him for several years now on a number of issues impacting the fresh produce industry,” noted Robert Guenther, the association’s SVP of public policy. “John’s in-depth knowledge of Washington, D.C., and Capitol Hill, along with his strategic insight on issues such as immigration reform and the Farm Bill, will strengthen our efforts here in our nation’s capital.”

In his six years at Arlington, Va.-based National Milk, Hollay rose to the position of VP of government relations, leading strategic efforts for U.S. dairy farmers on issues relating to the 2014 Farm Bill, immigration reform and bioengineering labeling. Earlier, he spent five years as a congressional aide to Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn. As a senior legislative assistant, Hollay focused on such issues as agriculture policy, education and labor.

“I am very pleased to join the team at United Fresh,” said Hollay. “The wide array of issues we will be tackling are vitally important to our members and I look forward to vigorously advocating for our priorities each and every day. With immigration reform still pending and a farm bill expiring at the end of the year, the fresh produce industry has a great deal at stake as Congress continues its work.”