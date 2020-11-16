Union, Albertsons Advise Grocery Customers to Wear Masks

In response to rising cases of COVID-19 Colorado and Wyoming, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 and Albertsons and its Safeway banner have teamed up to ask grocery store customers in those states to put on masks when they go shopping.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the states’ Safeway and Albertsons stores have put in place health and safety protocols designed to make shopping as safe as possible, including the requirement that associates and shoppers wear masks. Other measures include rigorous cleaning schedules, plexiglass barriers at checkout, and a zero-touch checkout experience with contactless pay through their store apps.

“Colorado and Wyoming’s grocery workers have been consistently working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to provide essential food and services for our communities,” noted Kim Cordova, president of Denver-based UFCW Local 7, which represents more than 17,000 grocery workers in Colorado and Wyoming. “Without their hard work and commitment, these communities would face challenges trying to feed their families or access other essential services, like pharmacy and banking, during this pandemic. Grocery workers wear masks at all times while on the job. Safeway-Albertsons shoppers are our families, our neighbors, and our community members, and we ask that they show respect by wearing a mask to protect others.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, PG’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.