UNFI Unveils 2020 Master Marketer Award Winners

In a virtual awards show aired on Wednesday, Nov. 18, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) revealed the 30 category winners of its annual Master Marketer competition, which recognizes best-in-class marketing efforts by independent grocers served by UNFI’s wholesale distribution business.

Along with the category winners, Foster’s, a family-owned and -operated grocer with five stores and a distribution center on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, was named the 2020 Grand Master Marketer for overall consistent performance over the years.

“In a year of great change and challenges, we’re proud of how our independent grocers are continuing to make powerful connections with their customers and local communities through effective marketing and merchandising programs,” noted UNFI President Chris Testa. “We’re thrilled to continue our Master Marketer awards program, albeit virtually this year, and recognize those grocers who are truly excelling at building their brand, their customer relationships and their overall business. Congratulations to all the nominees, winners and to Foster’s for their achievement as this year’s Grand Master Marketer recipient.”

This year, 275 marketing programs competed for the 2020 Master Marketer awards which are judged according to the creativity, clarity and effectiveness of the stores’ marketing efforts. Entries were rated by professors and graduate students from St. Joe’s University, the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Minnesota.

Further, UNFI associates were able to vote for the first-ever Master Marketer Associate’s Choice Award from among 12 nominees in the TV commercial category. The winner in this category was Cub Foods, in Stillwater, Minn., for its “Chalk Art” TV ad.

The full list of store winners by category is as follows:

Tier 1: Stores 30,000 square feet and smaller

Extra Effort Advertising: Hall's Great Valu Supermarket, Colonial Beach, Virginia

Fresh Department: Handy Foods, Ottawa, Illinois

Grand Opening/Anniversary: Bill’s IGA, Staunton, Illinois

Natural, Organic, Specialty: Food Bowl Market, San Diego

Industry Promotion: Babbs Supermarket, Spencer, Indiana

Public Service/Community: Vintage Grocers, Malibu, California

Radio Spots: Island Foods, Chincoteague, Virginia

Website/Social Media: Supervalu, Warren, Arkansas

TV Commercials: Baesler’s Market, Sullivan, Indiana

Tier 1 Master Marketer: Food Bowl Market, San Diego

Tier 2: Stores larger than 30,000 square feet

Extra Effort Advertising: Baesler's Market, Terre Haute, Indiana

Fresh Department: Dorothy Lane Market, Dayton, Ohio

Grand Opening/Anniversary: Oakes Farms Seed to Table, Naples, Florida

Natural, Organic, Specialty: Wholesome Choice, Irvine, California

Private Brands: Lynn’s Superfoods, Hardin, Montana

Industry Promotion: Chris Food Center, Sandstone, Minnesota

Public Service/Community: Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia, Minnesota

Website/Social Media: North Branch County Market, North Branch, Minnesota

TV Commercials: Baesler’s Market, Terre Haute, Indiana

Tier 2 Master Marketer: Oakes Farms Seed to Table, Naples, Florida

Tier 3: Store groups with five or more locations

Extra Effort Advertising: Foster’s, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Fresh Department: Myers Group Corporate, Clinton, Washington

Grand Opening/Anniversary: Coborn’s Inc., St. Cloud, Minnesota

Natural, Organic, Specialty: Ingles Markets, Black Mountain, North Carolina

Private Brands: Super One Foods, Duluth, Minnesota

Industry Promotion: Karns, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Public Service/Community: Pay-Less Market Inc., Hagatna, Guam

Radio Spots: Food Depot, Stockbridge, Georgia

Website/Social Media: The Fresh Market, Greensboro, North Carolina

TV Commercials – Cub Foods, Stillwater, Minnesota

Tier 3 Master Marketer: Karns, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.