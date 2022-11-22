UNFI Invites Retailers to 5 Selling Shows

Attention grocery merchandisers: United Natural Foods Inc., has shared its 2023 customer events schedule. The nationwide five-event series is expected to host more than 10,000 customer attendees as they interact with thousands of brands showcasing a wide-ranging, innovative product assortment that aims to motivate today’s shoppers.

At UNFI events, retailers can engage face-to-face with suppliers to identify new and on-trend products, source the best deals, and work to make their merchandising plans as impactful as possible. While at the UNFI selling shows, retailers can access hundreds of Monster Buys, exclusive UNFI deals on many of the most popular consumer products covering nearly every store category, as well as participate in a variety of educational seminars, UNFI’s Master Marketer Awards, and the Pitch Slam competition, presented by UNFI UpNext, which gives the latest emerging brands an opportunity to introduce themselves to retailers through a fun elevator pitch-style competition.

“In 2022, UNFI was excited to return to in-person selling shows, as they offer an opportunity for our retailer customers of all sizes and formats to tap into our scale, insights and innovative offerings to deliver a differentiated value proposition to help their business grow and thrive,” said Steve Dietz, chief customer officer for the grocery wholesaler. “Our 2023 slate of events will once again give our retail customers an opportunity to network with industry peers, connect with hundreds of suppliers, and work with their UNFI account manager who seeks to understand their unique needs and proactively bring strategic recommendations to the table.”

The 2023 UNFI selling show schedule consists of the following events:

Natural and Conventional Spring Summer Selling Show, Feb. 7-8, 2023, at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando, in Orlando, Fla.

Natural Holiday Selling Show, June 7-8, 2023, at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, in Montville, Conn.

Conventional Winter Selling Show, Aug. 8-9, 2023, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, in Minneapolis

Fresh Specialty Selling Show on Aug. 23, 2023, at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, in San Francisco

Natural Winter Selling Show, Sept. 27-28, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in Las Vegas

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.