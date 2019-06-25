UNFI Expands Board with Jack Stahl Appointment

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) expanded its board of directors with its recent appointment of Jack Stahl, an experienced consumer products executive. The UNFI board now has 10 members, all appointed to further UNFI’s commitment to bring on additional expertise in areas that serve the wholesaler’s new strategic objectives following the acquisition of Supervalu last year.

“Jack’s extensive executive leadership background and significant board experience will make him a valuable addition to our board of directors," said Steven Spinner, UNFI chairman and CEO. “Jack’s proven track record within the food and consumer products industry is unmatched. He is an exceptional addition to our board and will serve our company and shareholders well.”

Stahl is a board member and lead director of Catelent, a contract manufacturing and development company for drugs, biologics and consumer health products as well as serving on the board for Advantage Solutions, a technology-based sales and marketing business solutions company. He also served as president and CEO of Revlon from 2002 until he retired in 2006. Before that, he was president and COO of The Coca-Cola Co., where he had worked since 1979. He formerly served on the Boards of Schering-Plough Corp., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Saks, Inc., Coty Inc. and Ahold Delhaize, and was chairman of the board of managers of New Avon LLC.

In 2018, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) acquired Supervalu. Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and foodservice customers. Combined with Supervalu, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States, and is No. 30 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.