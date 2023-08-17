UNFI Begins Construction on Florida Distribution Center

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has broken ground on a new state-of-the-art distribution center just north of Sarasota, Fla. The new warehouse, which replaces an aging facility, will incorporate the latest warehouse technology in an effort to boost efficiency in the selecting, packing and loading processes.

UNFI is working with JLL, Broadstone Net Lease Inc., Sansone Group and ARCO Design/Build on the construction of the new facility, which will offer more than 1 million square feet of capacity and include such technology and automation as KNAPP re-pack automation, which is expected to improve service levels to customers while at the same time reducing the cost to fill orders.

Additionally, the fully air-conditioned warehouse will feature natural daylighting concepts and dimmable lighting, along with a full-building water filtration system. The facility is also expected to include workforce-friendly amenities to support a superior working experience for UNFI associates.

“Distribution is our core business, so when we build a new distribution center we want to incorporate as much automation and technology as possible to improve our ability to service our customers while simultaneously lowering our costs to do so,” said UNFI COO Erin Horvath. “We are also very excited about providing a working environment designed around the needs of both our customers and our associates.”

The new distribution center will be located within the SRQ Logistics Center, a 300-acre master-planned business park adjacent to Sarasota’s International Airport and close to both Interstate 75 and US-301.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.