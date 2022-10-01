Twinings Superblends Teas + Vitamins

Tea maker Twinings, which now refers to itself as a “wellbeing drinks brand,” recently introduced a Superblends collection, which currently consists four varieties fortified with vitamins and functional additives: Sleep+: Wake Up Wonderful, containing vanilla, cinnamon and melatonin; Immune Support+: A Super Defense, combining mango, ginger, green tea and vitamin C; Energy+: Play All Day, mixing the flavors of apples and oranges with green tea and vitamin B6; Heartea+: Support a Healthy Heart, a raspberry-flavored hibiscus herbal tea with added vitamin B1. Offering consumers an easy way to achieve overall wellbeing, the product line features prominently in Twinings’ Drink in Life campaign, which is supported by a multifaceted marketing campaign that includes connected television, digital campaigns and in-store point-of-sale materials. A 16-count box of any of the Superblends teas retails for a suggested $5.49. More flavors are slated to roll out in 2022, and Twinings also offers teas featuring probiotics and adaptogens.