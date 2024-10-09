TWIG Podcast: Shipt Gives Consumers Something to Talk About on Social Media

Shipt Chief Marketing Officer (and 2024 TWIG honoree) Alia Kemet joins the Podcast to discuss the importance of a social media strategy, marketing to customers where they are and more.

Alia has done a lot of work over the past year transforming Shipt’s brand identity and increasing brand awareness. "With Shipt, I really leaned into our core values, the values of this company and the mission – to be the most beloved people-centric retail tech company that consumers find reliable and provides high-quality delivery from their favorite stores."

She jokes that it's not brain surgery, "but it's super important when you can get the things that you need brought to your door. There's a lot of quality of life that can be found in that."

Alia helped Shipt launch a new kind of campaign and approach called “Delight in every delivery.”

"I do think that we bring a little special something … and a little delight in all of our deliveries," she says.

Alia explains that for Shipt's strategy to be successful, it takes a very personalized approach.

“We want our customers to feel confident that we know them, we want them to feel like we understand them, we can give them product recommendations, we understand their family's needs and their lives," she says.

To make that happen, Shipt has to meet customers where they are. "And social media is the place to do that," remarks Alia.

"We've been telling our stories in social media for a while now and making sure we're connecting all those dots through the entire experience in the consumer journey," she continues. "And I'm proud to say that we're seeing it pay off."

People are indeed talking about their Shipt experiences with stories going viral on such social platforms as TikTok.

"When you're telling your story in these social media spaces, anything can happen," Alia points out. "You have to be ready to jump on it and and we have and that's really the power of social media, of user generated content – it's meeting them where they are, where they're consuming their content, telling the stories in ways that they can relate to."

Listen to complete episode to learn how brands can use social media to create viral "save-the-day moments."

