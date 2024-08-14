TWIG Podcast: Fresh Thyme Gets Creative in the Healthy Space

Fresh Thyme Market President Liz Zolcak joins the TWIG Podcast to talk about how the organic grocer differentiates itself in an evolving healthy market space.

Liz delves into Fresh Thyme’s brand strategy, which consists of three pillars:

Quality Experience Community

In terms of Quality, Liz notes the Fresh Thyme’s brand is more than selling great products. “It's really about having a refined assortment that meets our customers where they're at,” she says.

This means offering a curated assortment that matches the customer in each store and bringing innovation in terms of emerging trends. For instance, the grocer publishes a Midwest Trends report, which is created by its team members, that sets the tone for moving the whole health and wellness space forward. To keep updated on the latest and greatest, Fresh Thyme associates attend trade shows, monitor TikTok trends and connect with other avenues where innovation is born.

The other part of Fresh Thyme’s brand strategy is focusing on Experience. The grocer touts a fun shopping journey, offering engaging activities like frequent samplings and in-store events. Liz is quick to point out that Fresh Thyme's infamous shopping experience starts with her team members. “It's so important to make sure that we are really spending the time rewarding, recognizing, developing and investing in our team members and by doing that, it turns into a great customer experience,” she explains.

Liz is also proud that Community is the third aspect to Fresh Thyme’s strategy. Again, here is where the grocer leans on its team to creatively connect with its community in “a way that really is different than what you might see at more of a conventional grocery store,” says Liz.

This is evident as Fresh Thyme celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with such events as a best better-for-you birthday cake contest that not only benefitted local bakers, but the surrounding community as well.

Liz also talks about Fresh Thyme’s partnership with local vendors. The retailer helps these vendors develop and grow their businesses and, in turn, Fresh Thyme is able to offer its loyal shoppers some first-to-market and exclusive items, like this summer's Lori Anne peach.

While Fresh Thyme continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary, it is also looking ahead to ensure another successful 10 years of operation.

“We're optimizing the best way for Fresh Thyme to show up for our customers, meaning we want to make sure that the flow works and that the checkout experience is aligning with what they're wanting and that we've got the right locations for where it's most convenient for them,” explains Liz.

The Fresh Thyme team is also working on bringing its customer experience to life digitally.

“This team wants nothing more than to win and to see Fresh Thyme grow,” says Liz. “So to work with a team that truly has that passion and that spirit coupled with the strategies that we've built, honestly I could not be more excited for the future."

(Do you prefer to watch this episode instead? CLICK HERE to view the video.)

Subscribe