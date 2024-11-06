TWIG Podcast: Modern Marketing at Ferrero

Shalini Stansberry, VP of marketing at Kinder Snacking for Ferrero joins the podcast to discuss marketing different consumer segments, Kinder Chocolate’s official U.S. launch, upcoming innovations from the chocolate company, mentorship and more.

In regards to leading Kinder Chocolate's official U.S. launch last fall, Shalini said, “Once we had proven through research that it would be a viable launch here in the U.S. due to the strong consumer acceptance, I partnered with the global team to build a business case to ensure that we were unlocking capex to be able to support the demand for the U.S. market. I also worked closely, my team and I did, to co-create the sell-in story with category management and trade marketing to ensure that we had strong acceptance of the launch by retail partners. We were at Sweets & Snacks to unveil the launch."

The "Let That Kid Flag Fly" campaign was born, reminding parents to let kids be kids.

As a special treat, Shalini gives TWIG Podcast listeners a peek at other upcoming innovations with Kinder Snacking.