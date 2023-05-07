Tropicana Zero Sugar

Iconic juice brand Tropicana has launchedTropicana Zero Sugar, a guilt-free juice line within the Premium Tropicana Drinks assortment. Containing absolutely no sugar and no artificial sweetener ingredients, the line consists of three flavors reminiscent of summers past: Summer Splash Punch, blending pineapple and cherry notes of classic punch, with flavors of peach and red grapes; Lively Lemonade, offering the refreshing taste of freshly squeezed lemons; and Passionfruit Lemonade Escape, combining the taste of fresh-squeezed lemonade with juicy passionfruit. All three flavors are available in a 52-ounce bottle retailing for a suggested $3.39, while Summer Splash Punch and Lively Lemonade also come in a convenient single-serve 12-ounce size retailing for a suggested $2.15.