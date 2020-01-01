Trolls World Tour Slide Tube Dispensers

CandyRific has expanded its license with Universal Brand Development to create Character Slide Tube Dispensers inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour,” adding to the novelty confectionery company’s collection of DreamWorks “Trolls” Character Fans, Light & Sound Wands, and Fanimation Fans, along with a redesign of its Poppy Character Dispenser. According to Universal, the premiere of “Trolls World Tour” set opening weekend records, debuting as the No. 1 title across all major on-demand platforms. Available with Barb or Poppy characters, each slide tube dispenser includes 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies, featuring natural flavors and colors, for a suggested retail price of $1.99 each. The item ships with eight 24-count gravity-feed box displays per case.