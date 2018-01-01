TreTap Organic Sparkling Tree Water

TreTap Beverages has rolled out a new line of sparkling organic tree water. The shelf-stable line has been certified organic with the USDA by EcoCert, and according to the brand, "gives consumers a choice of healthy and environmentally sustainable beverages." Newly popular sap drinks typically are canned once a year, during the maple syrup season, and have a shelf life of one year. TreTap's Organic Tree Water’s shelf life is open-dated. Flavors include Maple, Blueberry, Cucumber and Cranberry, and each has an SRP of $5.99 per four-pack.