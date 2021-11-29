Trader Joe’s Takes Manhattan – Again

There’s a new store on the streets of New York City’s Upper East Side. This week, Trader Joe’s opens its doors in the neighborhood, considered to be the wealthiest in the city.

The latest Trader Joe’s at 405 E. 59th Street will welcome its first shoppers on Thursday, Dec. 2 beginning at 8 a.m. A grand opening celebration is planned for that day.

The retailer’s ninth location in Manhattan, the approximately 20,000-square-foot store is located in the historic Bridgemarket building, a few blocks from a Whole Foods store and independents including Gristedes and Fairway Market. As with other stores, Trader Joe's is planning to donate unsold but still-consumable products to various non-profit community groups through its Neighborhood Shares program.

Earlier this year, the retailer announced plans for another new location in the New York City area, in the Brooklyn borough. An opening date for that store is to be determined.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.