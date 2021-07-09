Trader Joe’s Holds 2 Grand Openings

It’s a busy week for Trader Joe’s, which is officially opening two locations.

On Friday, Sept. 10, a new store in Morrisville, N.C., is opening its doors for a grand opening celebration. The site is located in a region known as the “Research Triangle” halfway between the hubs of Raleigh and Durham.

Also this week, the Monrovia, Calif.-headquartered retailer is welcoming customers to its latest Trader Joe’s Wine Shop in Colorado Springs, Colo. Located adjacent to a Trader Joe’s grocery store with a separate address, this dedicated shop will sell beer, spirits and wine, including Trader Joe’s signature Charles Shaw line of wines.

Other locations in the pipeline and said to be opening soon are in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., and in the Upper East Side area of New York City.

Over in the Midwest, Trader Joe’s opened its new South Bend, Ind., location last month. The 12,500-square-foot store, the fourth Trader Joe’s in the state, welcomed its first customers on Aug. 20. The opening comes at the start of tailgate season in a town that’s home to the University of Notre Dame and its popular football program. Suggested items for tailgating are promoted in-store and also featured in one of the store’s murals, a hallmark of Trader Joe’s approach to making its stores have a local feel.

Also last month, Trader Joe’s opened two new locations in Tennessee: Chattanooga and Franklin.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s shoppers are awaiting the addition of fall items to the grocer’s national lineup of private label products, purportedly set to include several new vegan products and fall-flavored items.

With more than 500 stores, Trader Joe’s is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.