Latest Trader Joe’s Opens in Indiana

A new Trader Joe’s has opened in South Bend, Ind. The 12,500-square-foot location, the fourth trader Trader Joe’s in the state, welcomed its first customers on Aug. 20.

The opening comes at the start of tailgate season in this town that’s home to the University of Notre Dame and its popular football program. Suggested items for tailgating are promoted in-store and also featured in one of the store’s murals, a hallmark of Trader Joe’s approach to making its stores have a local feel.

The store is close to the Notre Dame campus, located in a shopping center that includes various quick-service and fast-casual restaurants like Jimmy Johns, Chipotle and Bru Burger Bar. The latest location is stocked with a wide variety of private label products for which Trader Joe’s is known, such as mandarin orange chicken, cauliflower gnocchi and cold brew coffee concentrate, along with grocery staples like organic eggs, meat, milk and produce.

Next up for Trader Joe’s: two new locations in Tennessee. The Chattanooga, Tenn., store is slated is open on Aug. 25, while a Franklin, Tenn., store will open Aug. 27. Following these grand openings, the retailer will add to its presence in New York with a site in Halfmoon, N.Y., launching this fall.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Monrovia, California-based Trader Joe’s is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.