Toufayan Keto Breads

Specialty bread brand Toufayan Bakeries has brought its first line of keto breads to grocers’ deli departments in three varieties: Pita, Wraps and Flat Breads. The Keto Pita and Keto Flat Bread both contain 7 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber per serving, with only 18 grams of carbohydrates and zero sugars, while the Wraps are also sugar-free, with 12 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein. Made with top-quality ingredients, Toufayan’s keto breads are hearth baked to a golden-brown color and have the authentic flavor and texture expected of the brand. The suggested retail price range is $4.99-$6.49 for an 8.9-ounce package of five Pita loaves, an 8.9-ounce package of six Wraps or an 8.9-ounce package of five Flat Breads.