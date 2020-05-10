Press enter to search
Top Women in Store Brands Winners Announced

Top Women in Store Brands Winners Announced

By Dan Ochwat - 10/05/2020
Top Women in Store Brands Winners Announced

Women Impacting Storebrand Excellence (WISE) and Store Brands magazine are pleased to announce the honorees in the 2020 Top Women in Store Brands (TWISB) recognition program. The TWISB program was created to provide well-deserved recognition to female executives who have achieved exceptional success and bring a passion for store brands to their day-to-day activities. The categories cover six functional expertise areas, as well as three achievement areas not linked to a specific function.

This year’s honorees include:

• Kelli O’Neill, assistant corporate treasurer and senior director, finance, TreeHouse Foods  Functional Expertise: Corporate Services Award;

• Krista Daly, director of marketing, Marathon Ventures   Functional Expertise: Marketing/Merchandising Award;

• Christine King, director, client services, Daymon — Functional Expertise: Operations Award;

• Jackie Caplinger, coordinator, supply quality, Whole Foods Market — Functional Expertise: R & D/QA Award;

• Phyllis Johnson, senior director, own brands, Catalina — Functional Expertise: Sales Award;

• Katherine Chin, senior director, strategic sourcing, Albertsons  — Functional Expertise: Supply Chain/Procurement Award;

• Kathleen Helm, senior manager, private brands, E & J Gallo Winery — Sparkplug Award;

• Laura Kind, vice president of brand strategy, Wakefern Food — Innovation Award;

• Jill Dearing, vice president, private brands, C & S Wholesale Grocers — Lifetime Achievement.

To select the TWISB honorees, a committee consisting of representatives from both Store Brands and WISE reviewed nominations submitted by representatives within the store brand industry. The committee carefully evaluated the nominations, assessing each nominee’s accomplishments to determine the honorees in all of the categories.

The TWISB honorees will be recognized during the WISE annual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, that will be presented virtually this year. More information on the virtual event is available on the WISE website

The TWISB honorees also will be featured in a special feature story in the October 2020 issue of Store Brands.

At the WISE annual meeting, a special keynote address will be presented by Katie Sowers, offensive assistant coach of the San Francisco 49ers, delivering an inspirational session on how she channels a winning attitude in her workplace and everyday life.

